A Week In New York City On $16/Hour

10:45 p.m. — Show's over, and there's no after party tonight, so I take my leave. The other intern stays to help clean up, but that's not in my job description. (She's a festival intern, so it's in hers.) Of course I want to leave a good impression on my internship, but if I may reiterate, they do not pay me. I will do the very best of what is asked of me, but they're not exploiting aaannyy extra unpaid labor out of me! Plus I'm exhausted, and I have to get up for work tomorrow. At the train station I give a homeless man a dollar because he is really nice, and I think that good karma made the conductor hold the train doors open a little longer so I barely made it! $1