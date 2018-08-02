A Week In Minneapolis, MN, On $10/Hour

1:45 p.m. — I get a dog sitting request from Rover for next weekend! I only started doing Rover this summer, and find it to be a nice way to supplement my income. I'm in major saving mode because I'll start paying rent for my first off-campus apartment in the fall. I normally contribute at least half of my summer income to tuition and school-related expenses anyway, so I'm used to saving up, but I worked three jobs (and freelance gigs) last summer and completely forgot how much I make while only working one full-time job. I'll definitely be fine, especially since I'll most likely be working part-time during the school year, but Rover gives me some wiggle room and helps to ease my stress when it comes to money matters.