A Week In Toronto On A $140,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. (Thanks, New York mag, for the inspiration.)
Industry: Advertising
Age: 30
Location: Toronto, Ontario
Salary: $140,000
Paycheck Amount (2x a month?): After tax I take home approximately $4050 twice a month
# of roommates: 1 (boyfriend) + 2 dogs and a cat
Monthly Expenses
Mortgage: $1283
Condo Fees: $515
Property Taxes: $225
Home Insurance: $24
Loan Payments: None — my only debt since paying off my student loans is my mortgage
Utilities: Approximately $125 to $175/month (depending on the season) for gas and electricity, $55 for Internet
Transportation: $360 car-lease payment plus $280 month for car and motorcycle insurance. I spend maybe $50 a month on gas between the two, though my boyfriend drives the car more than I do and often covers the gas.
Phone Bill: Covered by work.
Health Insurance: Extended benefits are included in salary. The rest is covered by free provincial healthcare.
Pet costs: $80/month for food and pet insurance
Netflix, Spotify, iCloud: $25
House cleaner: $200/month for bi-weekly cleaning, which is essential because I’m not a particularly good housekeeper and experience tells me that a clean house helps maintain a peaceful relationship
Note: My boyfriend contributes $900 a month that covers some of these expenses in addition to other shared expenses like the car, utilities, Internet, etc.
Savings: I have multiple savings accounts that I contribute to monthly for short-, medium-, and long-term purposes (think trips vs. retirement). Around $1200 goes into these accounts each month in addition to a yearly contribution that varies.