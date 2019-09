A Week In Toronto On A $140,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries , where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. (Thanks, New York mag , for the inspiration.)Advertising30Toronto, Ontario$140,000After tax I take home approximately $4050 twice a month1 (boyfriend) + 2 dogs and a cat$1283$515$225$24None — my only debt since paying off my student loans is my mortgageApproximately $125 to $175/month (depending on the season) for gas and electricity, $55 for Internet$360 car-lease payment plus $280 month for car and motorcycle insurance. I spend maybe $50 a month on gas between the two, though my boyfriend drives the car more than I do and often covers the gas.Covered by work.Extended benefits are included in salary. The rest is covered by free provincial healthcare.$80/month for food and pet insurance$25$200/month for bi-weekly cleaning, which is essential because I’m not a particularly good housekeeper and experience tells me that a clean house helps maintain a peaceful relationshipMy boyfriend contributes $900 a month that covers some of these expenses in addition to other shared expenses like the car, utilities, Internet, etc.