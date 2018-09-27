9 a.m. — I feel slightly better and don't want to sleep in anymore, since it'll throw off my sleep schedule for the work week. I drink a mug of coffee and think about what to wear to brunch with my bestie. We live in the same town, but she works crazy long hours and I haven't seen her in several weeks. I throw on workout clothes in case I decide to go for a walk later, grab a Lyft back to my car, and head to the waterfront for brunch. We visit for an hour and a half and I get eggs, bacon, and grits. She pays and calls it a belated birthday present. The weather is too dicey for me to want to attempt a walk on the waterfront afterwards, so I just come home. $13