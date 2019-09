A Week In Silicon Valley On A $100,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries , where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. (Thanks, New York mag , for the inspiration.)Today, a marketer for a tech company getting all the free food and putting aside $2,600 a month in savings.Marketing for a Silicon Valley tech companyBay Area$100,000 (excluding bonuses and stocks. My company is publically traded.)$2579$55 a month plus another $20 a month to my FSA for prescriptions and things. All $75 is taken out pre-tax.8% of my salary goes to my 401(k) account pre-tax ($667 per month). My company matches up to 4%, in full.$600...my rent is insanely low because I got lucky and my friend is temporarily renting a room to me for cheap. (Internet and electric included.) Please don’t move out here thinking this is the norm.$0. My parents paid for my college tuition and I’ve never carried any debt.About $20 a month for water, sewage, garbage.About $180 a month for gas.$90/month, paid semi-annually.$50; I pay my parents my portion in our family plan. We use my dad’s company discount. I have a second work cell that my company pays for.I can afford to save right now so I am taking advantage of that. With that said, I've always been a saver. I put at least $2100/month into my longer-term savings account. This goes towards a future down payment, car, etc. I won’t be able to save this much once I move so I’m doing what I can now. At the end of the month, whatever’s left goes in this bucket as well.