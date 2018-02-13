11:45 a.m. — Hungry, I go to our common area to get lunch. I need to get away from my desk. It's been very slow this entire week. (I'm complaining even though I've only been in the office for three days.) There are so many changes happening in our organization so it's been a waiting game these day. Our common area has everything from pizza to burgers, sushi, ramen, buffet food. The world is our oyster! (IDK if they have oysters though.) I'm in the mood for sushi so I get a combo with an eel roll, salmon nigiri, and a cup of edamame. Luckily, the line is short today. I get my food quick and find a spot to sit and scroll online until I go back to my desk to work until my day is done. $12.50