7:30 p.m. — Stop by TJ's to grab a bottle of wine and popcorn ($11.59). At home, we change into comfies and I put on a Glossier face mask before renting Moonstruck on Amazon ($4.39). About 10 minutes into the movie, I notice a crackling in my ear due to leftover Epsom salt from the float, and it's driving me nuts. I Google ways to get rid of it and grumpily tell my boyfriend we need to go to Bartell to pick up hydrogen peroxide. Run to the store (where I realize I still have my face mask on – LOL), get the goods ($1.99), and on the way home find a contradicting article reporting how dangerous it can be to mix hydrogen peroxide with vinegar. Damn you, Internet! Even though I'm sure it's fine, in a moment of panic I skip the peroxide and mix water with white vinegar that we already had at home, of course. My boyfriend drops a teaspoon into my ear canal, and it actually works! Thank god. Apologize to my boyfriend for momentarily blaming him and his dumb Groupon for my troubles. $17.97