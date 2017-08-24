A Week In San Francisco, CA, On A $106,250 Salary

All Other Monthly Expenses

Utilities: ~$40

Cell Phone: $145 for me and my husband. I'm reimbursed $120/month from work.

Gym: $15

Car Insurance: $140 for one car

Internet: $74.45. We don't have cable.

Health Insurance: $0. Both our health, dental, and vision insurances are covered by our employers.

IRA & 401(k): 13% of both our incomes per paycheck go into our Roth 401(k) accounts.

Netflix: $0. We use my parents' account.

Pandora: $3.95

Transportation: $46 pre-tax dollars to load on a Clipper Card

Horse Board: $845/month for full care and turnout

Pet Food: $20/month for special cat food, other pet expenses we pay as needed