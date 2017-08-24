A Week In San Francisco, CA, On A $106,250 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Today: a senior business development associate who makes $106,250 per year. This week, she spends some of it on vet bills for two different pets and Heartgard.
Occupation: Senior Business Development Associate
Industry: Health Tech
Age: 29
Location: San Francisco, CA
Salary: $106,250 | Husband's Salary: $151,000
Paycheck (2x/month): $2,155.89 | Husband's Paycheck: $3,085.24. My husband and I each put in 65% of our paychecks in a joint account, and deposit the remaining 35% into our individual accounts. Although we currently we keep some personal spending money separate, we will soon be combining 100% of our finances.
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: $3,112 to rent a one-bedroom apartment in San Francisco. (Includes pet rent.)
Loan Payments: $0. We were lucky that our families helped pay for undergrad. My husband has paid off his grad school loans.
All Other Monthly Expenses
Utilities: ~$40
Cell Phone: $145 for me and my husband. I'm reimbursed $120/month from work.
Gym: $15
Car Insurance: $140 for one car
Internet: $74.45. We don't have cable.
Health Insurance: $0. Both our health, dental, and vision insurances are covered by our employers.
IRA & 401(k): 13% of both our incomes per paycheck go into our Roth 401(k) accounts.
Netflix: $0. We use my parents' account.
Pandora: $3.95
Transportation: $46 pre-tax dollars to load on a Clipper Card
Horse Board: $845/month for full care and turnout
Pet Food: $20/month for special cat food, other pet expenses we pay as needed
Yearly Expenses
Amazon Prime: $99
Renters' Insurance: $194
