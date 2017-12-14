A Week In San Diego, CA, On A $125,000 Salary

8:45 p.m. — Arrive at Oktoberfest with my BF's best friend, his new chick, and my BF's cousin in tow. We also meet up with a couple of other friends there. It's $10 entry per person, and you need to purchase tickets for food and drink. Since its cash only (and you guessed it, I have cash), I cover mine and BFs entry along with $60 worth of tickets (comes out to about $8 per beer for five beers plus a $14 chicken schnitzel dish and a $4 pretzel). I won't ask him to pay me back – he'll just cover the cost of our next activity. If you can't already tell, we have a pretty informal cost-splitting arrangement. $80