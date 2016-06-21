A Week In Washington, D.C., On A $56,000 Salary

Day 1 9:02 a.m. — For breakfast, I grab a bagel with lox and cream cheese along with an orange. My office provides bagels, doughnuts, and fruit every Friday, which is definitely a nice perk at the end of each workweek.



11:37 a.m. — I make a coffee with my office’s Flavia machine. The coffee isn’t bad and gives me a small pick-me-up.



12:30 p.m. — My company serves some leftovers from the office BBQ-themed happy hour we had yesterday, so it’s a chili hot dog and baked beans for me for lunch.



4:32 p.m. — I go with a coworker to grab iced green tea at Peet’s near our office. $2.81



6:30 p.m. — I meet up with three friends for dinner and get a cocktail and lamb salad. We also share some delicious Afghan veggie appetizers. $29.55



8:02 p.m. — I Uber home from the restaurant. $6.30



8:20 p.m. — I pick up some soda to mix with whiskey, since my boyfriend and I are just having a relaxing movie night at my place with drinks. $2.19



Daily Total: $40.85



Day 2 9:30 a.m. — My boyfriend and I get some coffee at the coffee shop in my neighborhood. I get a chai-tea latte and he pays.



10:10 a.m. — We make one of my Marley Spoon meals that I received days earlier, which is a cook-at-home food-delivery service. We make “Crispy Rice and Vegetables with Shiitakes and Spicy Sesame Sauce." It’s an unusual breakfast, but tasty nonetheless.



2:43 p.m. — We’re heading to my friend’s barbecue, so I pick up some salsa, chips, and a six-pack of beer to bring. $17.42



3:36 p.m. — My boyfriend, friend, and I take a cab over to my friend’s barbecue, which is in a neighborhood pretty far away from me in D.C., and we split three ways. $9.67



4:02 p.m. — I eat ribs, pork belly, fajitas, smoked chicken wings, and some sides at the barbecue. Heavenly.



8:29 p.m. — We split another Uber from the barbecue to a housewarming in a different neighborhood. $7.59



Daily Total: $34.68



Day 3 11:30 a.m. — My boyfriend and I grab drinks as we wait for our brunch table. I pay. $8.60



11:51 a.m. — For brunch, I order an omelet with tomatoes, peppers, and avocado. I also get a side of hash browns, toast, and coffee. Boyfriend pays.



4:25 p.m. — After playing tennis for most of the afternoon, I grab a Powerade. $2.89



7:01 p.m. — I do a load of laundry in the laundry room of my condo building. $1



7:31 p.m. — My boyfriend orders some Thai food — drunken noodles, papaya salad, and Tom Yum soup. I Venmo him for half of the cost. $13



7:55 p.m. — I order a small Moleskine journal online from Amazon. $9.09



Daily Total: $34.58



Day 4 9:25 a.m. — Breakfast is coffee from my work’s Flavia machine.



1:27 p.m. — I get out of a meeting and realize I still haven’t eaten today. I eat leftover Thai drunken noodles from the night before that I brought to work, and I grab a Diet Dr. Pepper from the vending machine. $0.50



1:44 p.m. — I buy a small salad from the café in my office building to supplement my leftovers. $5.80



5:32 p.m. — I decide to sign up for Green Chef, another cook-at-home food-delivery service. For my first week (which will be delivered next week), I receive six meals for the price of only two. $26.98



8:01 p.m. — I make the last meal from the Marley Spoon box I received last week — a tomato-based cod stew over couscous.



Daily Total: $33.28



Day 5 9 a.m. — I drove to work rather than Metro, since I’m going to drive to book club right after work. I pay for my office’s garage parking. $12



12:30 p.m. — I finish an already opened bag of wasabi-flavored chips and have some Progresso chicken-tortilla soup I had in my desk for lunch.



1:05 p.m. — During my lunch break, I pick up a birthday card at CVS for my friend’s party this Friday. $2.63



1:18 p.m. — I pick up a bottle of pinot grigio to bring to book club after work. $14.34



1:29 p.m. — I haven’t had caffeine yet today, and I’m starting to get the afternoon sleepies at work, so I make some coffee at the office.



6:40 p.m. — There’s wine and food at book club, so dinner consists of pinot grigio, mac 'n' cheese, salad, chips, and cookies.



Daily Total: $28.97



Day 6 11:40 a.m. — Busy morning at work, so I finally grab some coffee from work’s Flavia.



1:50 p.m. — I finally get around to eating after a busy day at work full of meetings — tomato-based cod stew over couscous that I made the other day.



2:14 p.m. — I order So You've Been Publicly Shamed Book by Jon Ronson off Amazon for next month’s book club. $11.48