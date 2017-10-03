A Week In Philadelphia, PA, On A $106,000 Salary

12 p.m. — I am in a shore house part-time, and I head to New Jersey to stock up on supplies for my next trip down. I stop at the liquor store for a handle of vodka; NJ liquor store prices are far better than PA, and it sets me back $31.75. Next stop is Target to get essentials for my home in Philly, as well for the shore. I prefer to make my own meals down there rather than go out to eat. The bill is on the larger side — $150 — but I know that I am saving money in the long run. I stop by the grocery store to pick up the few remaining items I can't get from Target — chicken sausage and broccoli ($10.54). I get gas on my way out of NJ, which is another $18.50. My EZ-Pass is on my dad's account so he covers the toll for me. I make lunch at home and spend the rest of the afternoon doing chores around the house and watching SVU reruns. $210.79