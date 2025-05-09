Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Not going to college was not an option in my family, and my parents fully paid for my tuition at a liberal arts school. It was a huge privilege that I didn’t fully understand until I was an adult.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

Money was a pretty taboo topic growing up. I didn’t get much of a financial education beyond not putting things on credit cards.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I babysat and nannied for neighborhood kids starting when I was 13. My first paycheck jobs were working at Limited Too (RIP) and as a receptionist for my dad’s small business. I got them for spending and gas money.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Not at all. I grew up solidly upper middle class and always had everything I needed, went to private school, participated in sports and extracurriculars, and went on one or two trips a year. My parents both got more successful in their careers over time (moreso for my mom) and by the time I was in late high school and in college they were decently wealthy.



Do you worry about money now?

Less than I used to. I was financially unstable until I started at my current company and nearly tripled my salary six years ago, and now I feel good about where I’m at. Getting through a tough couple years with J.’s job situation has weirdly made me more confident financially, though it was very stressful at the time. My worries these days are more about retirement savings and whether I’ll ever be able to buy a house in my very HCOL area than being destitute.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I started paying my own bills after graduating from college at 21, paying for health insurance at 26, and finally, my own phone bill at 30. I am very lucky to have both my parents and my in-laws as a financial safety net.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

My parents gave me $30,000 following the sale of my dad’s business, paid for my wedding, gave me $3,000 to help set me up after I graduated college, and covered half my rent for three months ($4,000) so I could afford to break up with a live-in ex. I have inherited $12,000 total from extended family members who’ve passed away.