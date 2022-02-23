Do you worry about money now?

I do; I have anxiety and a tendency to catastrophize, so even though I am objectively quite financially stable, I worry about what would happen if, say, I lost my job and simultaneously had a medical emergency. I have also only become truly financially stable since I got my current job three years ago, which nearly tripled my salary. Prior to that my net worth was probably closer to $35,000. Because my industry can be quite volatile, I also worry about getting laid off (which I have been in the past) and not being able to find a new job in the same income bracket. I also have been raised to believe that owning a home is the truest measure of financial security and I will likely have to move if I ever want to afford property.