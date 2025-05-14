A Week In Caracas, Venezuela On A $36,000 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.
Today: a project manager who makes $36,000 per year and who spends some of her money this week on a compression sleeve for her elbow (everything else was food).
Today: a project manager who makes $36,000 per year and who spends some of her money this week on a compression sleeve for her elbow (everything else was food).
Occupation: Project manager
Industry: Marketing
Age: 33
Location: Caracas, Venezuela
Salary: $36,000
Assets: Apartment value: $32,000; checking account: ~$2,500; cash: $800; car: $11,000. If you remember my last diary, I invested quite a bit of money back in 2023 that was supposed to be my safety net. The business didn’t pan out, and my partner paid back $7,500 (out of about $21,000) in December 2024. In theory, I should get the rest back by April — FINGERS CROSSED. (Update: I didn’t get it back, but I’m still hoping it’ll come at some point.) I am actively looking for freelancing clients to build up my savings.
Debt: $0
Paycheck Amount (monthly): This varies because I freelance. To give you an idea, at the time of writing this diary, I was getting about $3,000 a month. In the weeks after, I secured a client that brings in $1,600 per month, putting my average at about $4,000 per month instead of $3,000.
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: $20 for HOA fees (every two months there is an additional $40 for parking).
Loan Payments: $0
Spotify: $13.04
Disney+: $17.53
Internet: $28.11
Electricity: $3
Phone: $5
Canva Pro: $6.50 (since writing this diary I have moved to Figma, paying $36 for a one-year subscription).
You.com: $20 (this is an AI platform).
Apple iCloud: $9.99
Gym Membership: $120 (parking at the gym is $4 per day. It depends on how much I go, but I usually spend about $90 a month).
Other Expenses
Insurance: $167 (quarterly).
Mom’s Insurance: ~$500 (every six months).
LastPass: $39.25 (annually).
Simply Piano: $140 (annually).
Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Yes. I can’t quite think back to whether there was an imposition. I wanted to be a vet, a lawyer, and a journalist at different points, so I always knew I’d go to higher education. I ended up studying fashion design, and my mom paid for it, which is standard here. I started working in my second year and have been working ever since. I have taken many professional certifications, including a project management program and a UX design program. Fashion design isn’t quite a degree, so I’ve always felt self-conscious and often consider getting a degree, but the cost is too high and my career has never really required it.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
My mother was a single mom with two kids (my dad disappeared), and money was sparse. We didn’t have explicit conversations beyond “We can’t afford this or that.” I learned more about the extent of my mom’s struggles through passing comments as I got older, and we had some slightly more open conversations because I was very frank about how much I started making back when I hit peak freelancing in the pandemic.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I worked at a toy store when I was 17. My mom was freshly unemployed after I graduated, and I didn’t know what to do after high school, so this felt like the right thing to do. She landed a job shortly after, and I went back to school.
Did you worry about money growing up?
I didn’t understand why I couldn’t get this or that. But we never felt like we’d go hungry. We had some international trips when we were about 10-12, and while our schools were modest, they were private. Public school in Venezuela is for the truly lower class, and there are tons of modest private schools for middle class kids.
Do you worry about money now?
I think about it a lot but not necessarily worry. I have two dogs and no one to rely on, so I’m always aware of any potential expenses. I’m also used to making like three or four times more than I’m making right now (at peak freelancing, I made about $7,000 per month), so this sense of living “paycheck to paycheck” is a bit nerve-racking. I bought a new-to-me car (a 2008 SUV with about 100,000 miles on the clock; paid in cash) in December because my previous car had a massive issue, and that left me basically with $1,000 in my account. Dog emergencies are expensive. As I said, the businesses I mentioned in my first diary went to shit. I’m crossing every finger and toe that my partner actually pulls through and pays me back. That would be about $13,500, which would replenish my savings.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
I started working at 18 and never stopped. But I lived rent free with my mom for a while. I moved to another country in 2015 and came back in 2016, launched a business, started freelancing, et cetera. I lived at home through this whole time and contributed to food, internet, and so on. I moved to my apartment in 2022 and have been on my own since. My mom and I went no contact about seven months ago, so I don’t really have a safety net — I guess if things got super bad, an uncle or my brother might be able to help, but that’s not really a given. My brother also lives with my mom.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
Not really. As I mentioned, I tried investing money in 2023, but the whole thing didn’t work, and I risked a lot of money with no return. Not the first time this has happened, unfortunately. I estimate I lost about $24,000 in a previous business attempt, and I’m hoping to get back the $21,000 at some point. None of it is passive, though — I handed this money out for several businesses that ended up failing, and my partner is slowly paying it back.
Day One: Saturday
2 a.m. — I get home from a party with friends from my previous gym and walk the dogs before crashing in bed. I had four-ish beers and one tequila shot and, while I feel clearheaded, my stomach is not happy. I bought a charcuterie board for this, but it was technically yesterday. We had a big party as many members (both athletes and staff) are moving to new places. This will come into play later. For now, I wash my face and head to bed.
7 a.m. — Wake up to take the dogs potty. This is probably the only free thing I’ll do all day, lol. I get back to feed them and make myself eggs with cottage cheese and toast. No coffee as I feel like that’ll push my stomach over the edge. I potter around the apartment until it’s time to get ready. I’m heading to my new gym today to do the 25.1 Open — a worldwide CrossFit event that goes on for three consecutive weeks. It’s really a ranking to qualify for a global event, which is like the Olympics. But everyone does it as a team building thing, and it’s fun to participate, even though I know I won’t be anywhere near the top. I did it yesterday as well, because I’m starting at the new box [CrossFit gym] today.
11 a.m. — Here we go. I stop at the pharmacy to grab soap, face exfoliant, and cleanser, and a few other odds and ends — probably a snack, too ($30.82). I get riled up enough and enroll in the official Open after a pretty solid performance ($20). I also paid for my new membership (included in my monthly expenses). After we’re done, my sister-in-law, who came with me to the event, heads out. A friend who also came with me invites me to grab lunch. We eat hot dogs nearby. My stomach is NOT happy, and I’m calling it a win to not have thrown up after doing about 90 burpees, so I only have one hot dog and malta, which is kind of like beer, but sweeter and with no alcohol. My friend pays for my lunch, but it was probably around $4. I pay for parking on the way out ($4). $54.82
1 p.m. — I stop to fill my two water bottles (10L each — $3) before heading home to shower and crash. Once home, I eat pasta with tomato sauce and cheese — all staples in my groceries — as my stomach finally feels like it can survive. Walk and feed the dogs. Then, shower and nap. I transfer money to a friend to cover some doughnuts I bought from her yesterday ($1.70). $4.70
5 p.m. — I’m invited to dinner, but decide to stay home with the dogs instead of trying to do anything else. My HOA and iCloud are taken out of my account (both in monthly expenses).
8 p.m. — Time to pass out after watching some TV. I’m hooked on a show called Harrow — an Australian crime show that I somehow just discovered in Disney+.
Daily Total: $59.52
Day Two: Sunday
7 a.m. — I walked the dogs at some point, probably around 5 a.m., and came back to bed. Now we’re up and ready to eat. I grab toast and eggs and spend the morning switching between multiple screens.
11 a.m. — I bring the dogs to the park as they could both use a good run. We run into a couple of dog friends and stay longer than I planned. We come back for lunch and I grab a random assortment of whatever I find in the fridge.
1 p.m. — I head to the grocery store and grab eggs, cheese, yogurt, cooked chicken, veggies, tequeños (similar to mozzarella sticks, but wrapped in dough), and other staples. $54.58
5 p.m. — The day is gone somehow, but I really needed a rest. I don’t want to cook, so I order a burger and fries through Yummy (the Venezuelan equivalent of UberEats). $11.45
8 p.m. — Walk the dogs, shower, and head to bed. Tomorrow and Tuesday are holidays, but I work with clients all over the world, and I didn’t plan well enough, so I have to work. LastPass and my AI tool are taken out of my account (both in monthly expenses).
Daily Total: $66.03
Day Three: Monday
7 a.m. — Wake up and do the thing with the dogs. Everyone is fed (kibble for them, and eggs on toast for me) and walked. I get some work done before heading out to train with the holiday schedule. I’m a project manager for creative businesses, which in many cases means I “manage” teams of one, creating project plans and then either executing them or finding freelancers to do them. I also work directly with my clients’ clients sometimes.
9 a.m. — Get ready and head to my first official class at the new gym. I’m very anxious but feel right at home when I get in. I end up partnering with a girl who I’m 99.9% sure crashed into my car about two years ago (she rear-ended me; the whole trunk was ruined). I don’t mention it, and neither does she. A good time, overall. Pay for parking on the way out. I used to have free parking at the previous gym, but this one has a lower monthly fee, so it kind of evens out. $4
12 p.m. — I go pick up charcuterie for an aunt’s birthday tomorrow. I get two cheeses, some pretzels, and German ham ($25.54). (Spoiler alert: I end up eating all of this as I decide not to go to the birthday at the last minute.) I also stop to grab dog food on the way home ($55.79). I have two dogs, and this will last them about 10 days, including snacks. I stop at the pharmacy again and pick up who knows what ($18.32). $99.65
2 p.m. — Dogs have had lunch, and I’m showered and fed, so it’s time to work. I’m editing some content for a client’s marketing projects. It’s boring, but I don’t have a ton of energy to do much else, and I need to get this done anyway. I’ve been looking for more clients as things have been kind of slow and uninteresting lately, but haven’t had much luck yet. After work is done, I park on the couch — or what’s left of it after two dogs — and watch more Harrow until it’s time for our nightly routine.
8 p.m. — I feed and walk the dogs, take a shower, have dinner, and do my simple skincare of salicylic acid cleanser and soft moisturizer, then head to bed. I wake up a few times during the night — since starting at the new gym, I’ve been anxious about the new space and people, and the fact that we didn't see the workout until the morning of (I’m used to seeing the workout days in advance). I’m not sure why it makes me nervous — probably some kind of imposter syndrome!
Daily Total: $103.65
Day Four: Tuesday
6 a.m. — Another morning with the pups. Up and eating/walking early. Then grab my coffee and eggs on toast and get some work done before heading out. Today is Mardi Gras. I’m completing more content for the same client as yesterday.
9 a.m. — Get ready and head out to my 10 a.m. class. We do Zercher squats today. Never done them before, but they’re pretty cool. I’ll be wiped tomorrow, though. Today, we do a dynamic group warmup, which I appreciate as I’m still getting to know people. I partner with two girls for the workout, which really just means we’re using the same equipment at different times. Pay for parking on the way out. $4
12 p.m. — Another day of content and general admin. One of my clients is traveling, so work is slow. I answer some emails, focus on the content for the other clients, and call it a day. I’m hourly, so a slow week is no good. I have pasta with a creamy chicken sauce for lunch. Walk and feed the dogs. They’re on kibble as they’re pretty big and cooking homemade food is both super expensive and super time consuming.
6 p.m. — I see some photos of my aunt’s birthday, and they’re wearing costumes for Mardi Gras. Not my scene, so I decide to stay home and watch more TV. Finally, a low-spend day. I walk and feed the dogs, take a shower, grab a sandwich with the charcuterie I bought yesterday, and head to bed. Still anxious.
Daily Total: $4
Day Five: Wednesday
5:30 a.m. — Back on the grind. I’m up early to walk and feed the dogs before training at 7 a.m. Head out at 6:30 a.m. to make it to the parking lot with enough time. Today’s class is gymnastics, and I manage to do a handstand pushup, which is as unnecessary as it sounds, but it’s my first time achieving it, and I’ve been working on it for literally six months. SO HAPPY I basically float out of the gym. Pay for parking on the way out. $4
8:30 a.m. — I was supposed to meet a client, but he postpones, so I take my time getting ready and having breakfast. My morning routine is pretty much the same as the evening, except I also use sunscreen. Do a few meetings and general admin. This week has been super slow. I have sent a handful of résumés but no luck yet. Feed the dogs and take them on a short walk.
1 p.m. — I go to the bank to deposit some cash, but the bank’s system is out. I buy lunch at Subway — what a throwback — and get some snacks so I have singles for parking, as well as an Arizona tea and Pirulin, a wafer cookie that’s round and long, filled with chocolate ($6). I also pay for parking at the mall ($2). $8
3 p.m. — Back to spreadsheets and PM software. I wish work were more interesting right now so I could tell y’all more about it. I’ve been freelancing for many years now, and this year and last have been the hardest in terms of getting enough consistent work. I completed a UX design certificate program last year, but have been considering studying something like bookkeeping or another admin-type thing to hopefully get more clients.
6 p.m. — Put my laptop away and rot on the couch until it’s time to walk and feed everyone. My dog gets off his leash and runs around in the main avenue, effectively scaring the shit out of me. Manage to grab him and head back home. In bed by 8:30 p.m.
Daily Total: $12
Day Six: Thursday
5 a.m. — Another early wakeup. My alarm was set for 5:30 a.m., but I’m up anxious and can’t get back to sleep, so I walk and feed the dogs, grab yogurt, and get ready. Then, I watch some TV to kill time before heading to the gym.
7 a.m. — I couldn’t deposit money yesterday, so I need to change a $10 bill to pay for parking. I grab ibuprofen ($5) before going to class. It’s gymnastics again today — this time, we’re working on muscle ups (an angry version of a pullup) — and I’m dying by the end. Pay for parking ($4). $9
8:30 a.m. — Home to meet my client, grab coffee and plop in front of my laptop. Two hours later, I emerge and call my provider for collagen and beetroot, which apparently will prevent me from suffering (as much) during cardio workouts. $65
11:30 a.m. — I head to the bank to deposit the cash I had yesterday. The Venezuelan economy is a mess: I get paid in dollars in my US bank account, trade that for cash, and deposit that cash in my international currency account, which I then use with a debit card. At the mall, I bite the bullet. I’ve been slowly renewing my closet over the past few months, and today, I grab a pair of Skechers sneakers that I plan to wear both to the gym and out ($55). I pay for parking on the way out, managing to not buy anything else. $57
1 p.m. — Come home to my dogs having completely destroyed the couch cushion. This is a work in progress, but today I basically put it into a trash bag. I’ll go shopping for cushions tomorrow. Have lunch (chicken, tomato, and potatoes, literally what I could find in the fridge/freezer), feed the dogs and take them on a quick walk. My bigger dog is a mutt, and he has some reactivity issues. The smaller one, who I got after the first diary, is about to be one year old; he’s a beagle — crazy, but very friendly, and super smart.
3:30 p.m. — I get up from an absolute necessity of a nap and get down to work on more content for my client. Learn that there was an issue with our February HOA fees, so I get a $9 reimbursement which will go toward my next month.
7 p.m. — Wrap up some more content and a meeting before taking the pups out on their final walk. The cushion is now officially done for, and my smaller pup, who’d been somewhat potty trained, is regressing and peeing in the living room. I meet a friend whose dog is friends with mine, and we let them run around in the parking lot. We come back upstairs, I shower and have tequeños for dinner before going to bed at 9 p.m.
Daily Total: $131
Day Seven: Friday
5:30 a.m. — I decided not to train today because we have the second event for the 2025 Open tomorrow and my bicep is bothering me — but I’m still up early as the dogs don’t care about my plans. Walk and feed them before getting ready for the day. I drink my beetroot supplement, creatine, and collagen instead of having coffee because I want to nap later. I’m stupidly surprised that the beetroot powder tastes like, well, beetroot. I thought it’d be more like those artificial energy drinks, but it feels like I blended actual beetroots. The drink is kind of grainy and not exactly pleasant.
8:40 a.m. — I’ve been up for three hours and haven’t done anything. I have breakfast (scrambled eggs, cheese, and pretzels with green tea). I’m finishing more content for the same client today, so I work on that. I also text my PT to check my elbow/bicep early next week after I complete 25.2. He advises me to get an elbow wrap for tomorrow. Show him the workout and he very appropriately replies with, “Well, sh*t.” While I’m an amateur athlete and fairly new in the sport, I’m very competitive and last week, I ended up in fifth place for overall scaled athletes for my gym, which is one of the largest in the city. I’m feeling some pressure about tomorrow because I don’t have the final skill required to complete the workout. I’m hoping the adrenaline helps me achieve chest-to-bars, but really, I’m more likely to beat myself for whatever time I have left until the bell rings. That’s fine though; I only got fluid pullups a few weeks ago, and I’ll be happy to at least complete these.
9:30 a.m. — I head out to find some decent cushions for the couch. I find one that’s affordable enough, considering the dogs will tear it again ($37). I also buy a compression sleeve for my bicep for ($7). My bigger dog starts to bite into the cushion five minutes after I get home. Sigh. $44
11:20 a.m. — OK: time to get back to work. I give my dogs a quick walk before rush hour to avoid running into neighbors or kids down the street. Take off my jeans and decide to order takeout for lunch. I get sushi and some fish nuggets. I need to go back to editing content while the food arrives, but I’m stuck in that cycle of not wanting to start something because the delivery person will come any minute, so I just wait. I’m using a mix of AI and manual editing to make a series of content guides for SEO (search engine optimization). The goal is for them to be cost effective in terms of production but still provide value to those reading them. $19.64
1:30 p.m. — Get back to editing after eating my sushi. I finish a few pieces (they’re fairly long at about 2,000 words each) and decide I need a nap. The dogs are napping, too, and the cushion is safe — for now.
4 p.m. — I get up from an hour of deep sleep (why can’t I sleep this deeply overnight?) and back to the content — but not without first exfoliating my face to see if I manage to actually wake up. I apply to another job, work for about an hour, and head out with the dogs for a quick walk. They’re still going at it with the cushion. I recently donated some money to a dog from a local group who fell off a second floor and broke their hip. Today, we get videos of the dog walking for the first time after surgery — can’t say I don’t get watery eyes. My dogs (and their friends) are a big part of my life, socially and in every other aspect, really.
7 p.m. — Wild Friday night, as usual. Jk: on Fridays, I normally wrap up work earlier in the afternoon and take the rest of the day to chill, get my nails done, maybe order takeout. I take the pup on their long walk and come back home to have a quick dinner, shower, and bed by about 8:30 p.m.! This is truly my favorite way to end the week.
Daily Total: $63.64
The Breakdown
Conclusion
“Honestly, this is a really good representation of a week for me. I don’t always buy a pair of shoes, but something always comes up. Whether it’s couch cushions (I bought another set for $60 just a few weeks after the set mentioned here), tick/flea medication, or literally anything car related, there’s always an expense I didn’t plan for. I’m back to making a bit more now with the new client I secured, and while I’m not 100% sure I’ll stay with them in the long run, it’s nice to see my savings grow a bit more. I noticed I didn’t spend any money on entertainment. It’s kind of tricky because most of my entertainment is either food or the gym (going to classes with friends, going hiking, etc) — I'm not much of a concert goer or stuff like that. I’m aware I could cut down expenses: Food is by far my highest expense at around 30% of my monthly costs, and I started seeing someone recently, so there’s an added expense, but it’s worth it to get to know this person. I am trying to adhere to a budget, but honestly, I never had to before, so I don’t know how to cut back. It’s a work in progress. I feel content for now, but know I will need to step it up for the future.”
Money Diaries are meant to reflect an individual's experience and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29's point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more money diaries, click here.
Do you have a Money Diary you'd like to share? Submit it with us here.
Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here.
