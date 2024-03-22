Occupation: Creative project manager

Industry: Marketing

Age: 32

Location: Caracas, Venezuela

Salary: $45,000

Net Worth: Approximately $71,000 (I own an apartment worth $32,000, a car worth roughly $14,000, and have $17,000 invested in three businesses (mostly reselling), plus $8,488.64 across my cash and accounts.

Debt: $0

Paycheck Amount (Monthly): This varies as I came back to freelancing, but I got $2,500 in February.

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Monthly Housing Costs: Approximately $25 in HOA fees (I own my apartment outright thanks to riding the pandemic hustling wave of 50+ hour work weeks.)

Monthly Loan Payments: $0

All Other Monthly Expenses:

Internet: $30 (This is an optic fiber service that includes TV channels.)

Phone: Around $20

Therapy: $146 for two sessions per month.

Nails: $120 (I take my mom and we both get gels two times per month.)

Spotify: $11.98

Apple Cloud: $0.99

Gym: $100 (This is a CrossFit box with access to four classes per week.)

Streaming: An old friend gave me access to their streaming services so I could watch UFC; I don’t have any other platforms, but I’m considering getting Apple TV when my free trial ends.

Savings: Right now, about 20% to 30% of what I make. In the past, up to 80% of my monthly income went to savings.

All Other Expenses:

Health Insurance: $144 per trimester (and it’ll likely go up in July when I renew).

Mom’s Health Insurance: Around $500 for a semester.

Lastpass: $39.25 annually (This is password management — I don’t know what I’d do without it.)