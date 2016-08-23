A Week In Paris On $678 A Month

Day 7 8:10 a.m. — It is way too early to be waking up like this on a weekend. I take my thyroid pill and start getting dressed. Nice dress with makeup and heels.



8:40 a.m. — I can finally eat breakfast (I have to wait half an hour after the pill for it to be properly absorbed). Unfortunately, we are running late, so I scarf down two pieces of toast with Nutella and some tea. My mother-in-law comes in at the last minute, saying I need different shoes and long pants for the party tonight. I rush to get ready and leave.



9:30 a.m. — There is no mass at this church…my sister-in-law is very unhappy and making sure everyone in the car knows it. We find another church and go inside. It is very modern and diverse, which I appreciate, but I’m not sure my in-laws do.



10:20 a.m. — Halfway through and I’m starting to feel a little ill. I tell my boyfriend and make a break for it during the communion (I’m not Catholic, so it’s not like I’m missing out). The minute I get outside, I feel better. Boy comes out to make sure I’m okay. I head to a boulangerie next door and buy a croissant and a Sprite. My blood sugar got too low. $3



11 a.m. — Mother-in-law comes out after mass and wants to make sure I’m okay. I tell her everything is fine, and we load up for the hourlong drive to the family home.



12 a.m. — There must be 30 people here! Half of them I know. The house isn’t that big, but there is so much land and there are so many mosquitos!



1 p.m. —I pour half a gallon of mosquito repellent all over myself and put my hair into a ponytail because it is so hot! We spend the rest of the day avoiding mosquitos and finding someplace cool. Lots of yummy snacks and fresh bread. Lots of wine, too.



7 p.m. — Dinnertime. Assorted meats, salad, some rice, and some cheese. Dessert is varied, either tarts or cake, but I’m so full I can’t eat anymore. We finish off the evening with some sparkling white wine. Very sweet but very good.



10 p.m. — We leave to go back to the house. Everyone is exhausted. I almost fall asleep in the car. I did manage to escape with only three mosquito bites, though.



11 p.m. — I shower off and collapse into bed.



Daily Total: $3

