6:30 p.m. — I log into my banking app. I get paid every Thursday, so this is when I take stock of what's going on and pay my bills. I have an automatic transfer set to move the weekly portion of my rent ($441) to my savings account. I have a balance of $2,367 on my credit card, and I submit an online payment of $800. My parents always instilled in me that they would not bail me out if I ever found myself in a position of debt. I have always been good about not carrying a substantial balance. When I made less money, I just spent less. I've shopped a lot this month and love my new purchases, so I can live with the $1,567 that I'll carry over to next week. I should be able to pay it off by the end of the month. I pay $800-$1,000 on my card every week when I'm carrying a balance, and I haven't been charged interest or a late fee in over five years. When I'm not carrying a balance, I save every extra dollar. I've netted about $15,000 toward my rainy day fund since the beginning of last year.