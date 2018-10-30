"My parents raised me to be very conscious of spending and debt. They were able to provide a lot for me growing up, but they were insistent on teaching me to be responsible with money. I got my first credit card when I was in college, and it was mainly for things like booking flights home and buying books for school. My parents paid the bill, but it was in my name so that I could start to establish credit. They paid for my education, and I do not for one minute take for granted that I was able to start my adult life without debt. I understand and appreciate the advantage that they were able to provide, so I especially didn't want to screw that up with self-inflicted credit card debt. After graduation, the responsibility of that credit card was transferred to me, with the warning that the bill was my own responsibility, and there would be no bail-out from Mom and Dad.