A Week In New York City On A $70,000 Salary

Today: a freelance writer and editor who makes $70,000 per year. This week, she spends some of her money on heirloom tomatoes and a paddle board rental.
Occupation: Freelance Writer & Editor
Industry: Media
Age: 30
Location: New York, New York
Salary: $70,000 - $80,000
Paycheck: $3,300, average. (I'm a freelancer, so it varies.) I get paid a minimum of twice per month, but being freelance means that money is always coming in and going out.
Monthly Expenses
Housing: $1,700/month mortgage
HOA: $415/month HOA including internet. I live on my own. Last year, I repatriated after years abroad.
Loan Payments: $0
All Other Monthly Expenses
Utilities: $40 on average
Phone: $60
IRA: $458
Mutual Fund: $400
529: $50
Donations: $50 plus one-offs
Health, Vision & Dental: $48
Additional Expenses
Estimated Taxes: $600/quarter
Boot Camp: $260 for 10 classes, paid every 6-8 weeks
Savings: Everything that's not spent goes to regular savings (non-retirement, non-investment). As of this writing, I have roughly $50,000 in retirement, $18,000 in a mutual fund, $5,000 in a 529, $8,000 in a CD, and $5,000 in cash savings.
