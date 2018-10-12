5:15 p.m. — I come home and make myself a buffalo chicken wrap and get my pup ready to go to the dog park. When we're there, he rolls around in the mud and makes a ton of friends. In the meantime, I chat with the other dog owners, most of them are regulars at this park. When we're about to leave, we come across a dog who we think is one of his siblings! They're really cute together and I let him play for a few more minutes. Although he's a mix and looks pretty unique, I've been seeing a lot of dogs that look like him lately. I think that someone is breeding his kind in Northern Louisiana. It's slightly disheartening. From what I've gathered, most of these dogs are being adopted out of shelters and have been subjected to trauma. Whoever is breeding them isn't being very responsible.