A Week In Munich, Germany, On A $50,645 Salary

All Other Monthly Expenses:

Internet: $33.40/month

Electricity: $44.50/month

TV & Radio Tax: $19.50/month (obligatory)

Annual Insurance: In Germany, you are forced to pay for "individual accident insurance" (per person) and housing insurance (per household). For us, that comes to $133.50 and $140.25, respectively. I make one payment of $203.70.

Cell Phone: $11,13/month

Healthcare: $0, in general. The sum that is deducted from my salary covers almost everything!

Transportation: I try to ride my bike as often as possible. Otherwise, a monthly ticket for the two inner rings costs $62.30. A single ride is $3.

Savings: $445-$556 (400-500 euros)