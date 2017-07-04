A Week In Munich, Germany, On A $50,645 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
This week: an urban planner working who makes $50,645 per year and spends some of it on movie snacks to see Wonder Woman.
Occupation: Architect & Urban Planner
Industry: Architecture
Age: 29
Location: Munich, Germany
Salary: $50,645
Paycheck (Once A Month): $2,426 after automatic tax, social security, and health insurance deductions
Side Hustle: $33.50 (30 euros/hour). I tutor and give English classes 1-2 times per week on the side
Monthly Expenses
Housing: $707 for my half of the rent. This includes heat, water, and building maintenance fees. My husband and I live in a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Munich; he pays the other half. We put money into a joint account that use it for joint life expenses.
Loan Payments: $0, thanks to Mom and Dad. I went to a college in New York that offered me a significant financial aid package.
All Other Monthly Expenses:
Internet: $33.40/month
Electricity: $44.50/month
TV & Radio Tax: $19.50/month (obligatory)
Annual Insurance: In Germany, you are forced to pay for "individual accident insurance" (per person) and housing insurance (per household). For us, that comes to $133.50 and $140.25, respectively. I make one payment of $203.70.
Cell Phone: $11,13/month
Healthcare: $0, in general. The sum that is deducted from my salary covers almost everything!
Transportation: I try to ride my bike as often as possible. Otherwise, a monthly ticket for the two inner rings costs $62.30. A single ride is $3.
Savings: $445-$556 (400-500 euros)
