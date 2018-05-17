12 p.m. — I head into the city to go to the gym. My gym is located in my favorite shopping center, and I decide to have a look at the shops before heading up. I have a dinner tomorrow night that I'm a bit nervous about — it's a dinner with my boss's friends (some who I have met and worked with before), but everyone there will be five-to-10 years older than me and professionally a few steps above me, so I feel a little bit out of place. I try on a few dresses at Zimmermann, but none of them are quite right for the occasion. Then I find an amazing mohair coat at Scanlan Theodore, which I fall in love with and purchase ($492.70). After the gym (cardio and a meditation class), I go to another store and purchase a pink knit dress, plus a merino knit jumper for my boyfriend because there's a promotion where I get $75.80 off if I spend at least $227. $666.40