A Month In NYC On A $70,000 Salary

To celebrate our 99th money diary (!!), one New York woman tracked her spending for four full weeks, taking advice from Sallie Krawcheck's financial guide. She juggles two jobs, invests $220 a week, and takes a New Year's Eve trip to Paris. (Don't read week four if you're suffering from wanderlust!)
Industry: Media & Research
Age: 24
Location: New York City
Salary: I make $70,000 working contract for a media agency and a hedge fund. I used to work in finance and had a $90,000 salary with a $65,000 bonus, but recently changed jobs. My live-in boyfriend makes $140,000 with a $100,000 bonus.
Paycheck Amount: Around $4,400 (after tax) paid once a month between both roles
Roommates: Boyfriend and the plants from our urban garden
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: $3,000 monthly mortgage payment. I used to split the mortgage with my boyfriend (P.), and he would pay the maintenance fee, but that changed when I left finance. While I was looking for a job, P. paid for everything. Now, I pay the maintenance fee of $800. P. wouldn't care if I didn't chip in for the mortgage because he thinks I contribute in different ways. It upsets him that I think I have to "chip in" monetarily at all, but I like feeling independent.
Loan payments: $300 a month for student loans
Utilities: $30 a month
Transportation: $119 on monthly MetroCard, and $60 on Ubers/taxi cabs
Health Insurance: Covered by my boyfriend (domestic partnership)
Savings: $150 a month (post-career change)
Cell Phone: $48 a month
