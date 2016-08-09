A Week In Louisville, KY, On $13 An Hour

Day Seven

8 a.m. — I drop my car off at the mechanic and bike the rest of the way to work. Fingers crossed it’s not an expensive fix.



11:30 a.m. — My parents have an Amazon Prime account, so I browse the deals. I ran out of face wash a couple days ago, and while it was made from “all natural” ingredients, I’m trying to simplify my beauty products. I decided to give the oil-cleansing method a shot and have been researching best oils to use (but putting off buying them because they’re expensive). Amazon has a bottle of argan oil on sale, so I go ahead and buy it. It's about what I was paying for my face wash anyway. $11



12:15 p.m. — I eat a banana and peanut butter (what else) at my desk for breakfast.



2:15 p.m. — My boyfriend is off work today, so he meets me for lunch downtown. We go to Chipotle because (besides it being delicious) I have a coupon for free chips and guac. I get a veggie bowl and end up saving most of the chips and guac because I’m so full. $7



5 p.m. — I bike all the way home because my car isn’t ready yet. Luckily it’s not far, and it’s nice to get some exercise after being cooped up in an office all day.



6 p.m. — Bike back to the mechanic to get my car. It ends up costing $300, which is a bummer since I don’t exactly have extra money lying around, but I know he charged me a fair price. Plus, this is the first time I’ve had to take my car in for a problem, and I’ve had it for almost a year and a half, so it’s not too bad. $300



6:30 p.m. — I make some food with ingredients I already have. I have enchilada sauce, but corn tortillas tend to break if I roll them up for enchiladas, so instead I make a type of “Mexican lasagna.” Basically, it’s layers of tortillas, beans, cheese, baby kale, zucchini, salsa, and sauce. I make it in a big dish so that I’ll have lunches for a few days. I’m running late to my small group (for church), so I have to leave my food to cool while I’m gone.



9 p.m. — My boyfriend and I are going to go see a movie at 9:30, so I buy snacks beforehand and eat dinner while I wait. He buys the movie tickets — what a gem. $3



Daily Total: $321

