An Intern's Week In Lincoln, Nebraska, On A $10,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
This week, we’re looking at the way interns are spending across the country. Internships can be a key way of getting experience, entering fields, and making connections, but not everyone has the ability — in terms of timing or finances — to make it happen. For those who do, managing an internship during the traditional work and school year, or working full-or-part-time over the summer can provide an exciting (or nerve-wracking!) preview of life after college.
Today: a public relations intern who will make $10,000 this summer, and who spends some of it on Gatorade and a new tattoo.
Occupation: Public Relations Intern
Industry: Advertising
Age: 21
Location: Lincoln, Nebraska
Salary: $10,000
Paycheck (2x/month): $350-$400
Monthly Expenses
Rent: $665
Parking: $70 for an attached garage
Loan Payments: $0. My loans aren't in repayment yet. I will owe around $80,000 after I graduate.
All Other Monthly Expenses
Groceries: $100-150
Car Loan Payment: $118. My dad is paying half while I'm in school, so the full payment is around $240.
Gas: $40-50
Hulu: $7.99
Spotify Student: ~$5
