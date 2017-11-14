A Week In Jacksonville, FL, On A $35,000 Salary

8:40 a.m. — I spend most of the morning reading, and then remember I have phone calls I wanted to make before I head in to work. First: I need to pay the bill for my wisdom teeth removal. I had all four taken out a couple of months ago and the bill finally arrived this weekend. I was worried about how much it would cost because I already have another big dental bill (nearly a grand) that I am slowly paying down. Fortunately, my insurance covered nearly everything and I only owe $25.20. Next, I need to make a call about taking FMLA and short-term disability for my surgery recovery period. Hopefully, these will only be precautionary measure; I saved up my PTO all year so that I could take off nearly the entire month for recovery on PTO. I ask some questions about some documents I need to send in. I need to scan and email them, but I don't have access to a scanner at my apartment or at work. It will have to wait until Wednesday night, when I will be at my parents' house. $25.20