How Much $ A Fashion Editor Spends During Fashion Week

Day Four 10:45 a.m.: Uber to Public School. It's one degree outside. $33.07 (expensed)



12:00 p.m.: Brunch at Westville. But my best friend pays, because she can expense it.



1 to 4 p.m.: My best friend, who also works in fashion, has a car for the day. I hop in with her to hit up a few more shows: Hood by Air, J.Crew, LaQuan Smith, to name a few. I walk to the new Barneys downtown location afterwards for its opening event.



4:45 p.m.: I grab a cab to Pink Olive for a Valentine's Day card, because I am late on life. $14.63



4:45 p.m.: Pink Olive doesn't have change for a $50, so I buy two cards to hit the $10 credit card minimum. $11.98



5:00 p.m.: Cab home from Pink Olive. $20.75 (expensed)



7:45 p.m.: I stop by Duane Reade to pick up my monthly refills. $12.76



8 p.m.: Dinner at Le Parisien for Valentine's Day with my boyfriend. We had a lot of wine and split the bill, because #feminism. $88



10 p.m.: Uber to The Carlyle for some post-Valentine's Day drinks. $10.80



10:20 p.m.: The Carlyle has a wait and a cover charge, so we walk to The Mark Hotel nearby for a. Lot. Of. Alcohol. (Boyfriend paid)



1:30 a.m.: Uber home from The Mark Hotel. $8.98



Total: $147.15 ($200.97, minus cabs)