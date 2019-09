A Week In Cologne, Germany, On A $75,000 Freelance Salary

$785 for my half$60 per month for my half$400 (I freelance, so I'm on the phone all the time. I can bill back related calls to clients). I have a U.S. and a German phone, as strangely, T-Mobile U.S. is cheaper for making international calls from overseas than any deals I could find from German providers.$162 for my half$390$167. I pay the whole cost. My partner and I tried cleaning our place ourselves, but neither of us really want or like to clean, and it ended up dominating most weekends. My boyfriend didn't want to spend the money for a cleaner, but the state of our flat really started to stress me out. Plus, because I work from home and my partner has an office job, I kept feeling like it was my responsibility because I was at home all day. I told him I would pay for it just because it would make me less stressed.$13. I pay for Spotify; my boyfriend pays for Netflix.$1,000 a month. I had some irresponsible years that I am now paying for. I have $25k in credit card debt.We use the Splitwise app to keep track of who has paid for what and who owes whom what. My boyfriend currently owes me $600 for some bookings I made in advance of our three-week Christmas trip.