A Week In Chicago, IL, On A $66,000 Salary

Today: a project manager who makes $66,000 per year. She spends some of her money this week on two movies and a lobster roll.
Occupation: Project Manager
Industry: Retail, Visual Merchandising
Age: 28
Location: Chicago, IL
Salary: $66,000
Paycheck (4x/month): $840
Monthly Expenses
Housing: $1,275/month to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Lakeview by myself. Water is included. The rent is a bit steep, but I've loved living alone for the past two years.
Student Loan Payment: $225
All Other Monthly Expenses
Ventra Unlimited CTA Pass: $100 pre-tax from my paycheck, in two deductions of $50
ComEd Electric: ~$45-$70
Internet: $35
Gas: ~$30
Medical & Dental Insurance: $50 pre-tax from my paycheck, in four deductions of $12.50
Health Savings Account: $60 pre-tax from my paycheck, in four deductions of $15
401(k) Contribution: $350 pre-tax
Savings: $100
Cell Phone: $88. I'm on my parents' family plan and pay my portion of the monthly bill
Sephora Play! Box: $10
Capital One: $25 minimum, but I typically pay at least $75. I was a bit reckless with this credit card in my early-twenties and I'd like to pay it off soon to improve my credit score.
