A Week In Chicago, IL, On A $66,000 Salary

All Other Monthly Expenses

Ventra Unlimited CTA Pass: $100 pre-tax from my paycheck, in two deductions of $50

ComEd Electric: ~$45-$70

Internet: $35

Gas: ~$30

Medical & Dental Insurance: $50 pre-tax from my paycheck, in four deductions of $12.50

Health Savings Account: $60 pre-tax from my paycheck, in four deductions of $15

401(k) Contribution: $350 pre-tax

Savings: $100

Cell Phone: $88. I'm on my parents' family plan and pay my portion of the monthly bill

Sephora Play! Box: $10

Capital One: $25 minimum, but I typically pay at least $75. I was a bit reckless with this credit card in my early-twenties and I'd like to pay it off soon to improve my credit score.