A Week In Brooklyn, NY, On A $100,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Today for Money Diaries Month: a purchasing manager and fitness instructor who makes $100,000 per year and spends some of it on aerial classes and sugar.
Occupation: Full-Time Purchasing Manager & Part-Time Pilates Instructor
Industry: Commercial Roofing / Fitness
Age: 34
Location: Brooklyn, NY
Full-Time Job Salary: $100,000 plus $45,000 bonus
Full-Time Paycheck (Once A Week): $2,175 ($1,287 net)
Part-Time Job Salary: About $10,000. (I have two regular shifts and often sub.)
Part-Time Job Paycheck (2x/month): $250 - $450 (net)
Monthly Expenses
Housing: $2,200 for a large, pre-war, one-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn
Car: $530 for a garage near my apartment
Loan Payments: $0, I was very lucky to have my grandparents pay for college
All Other Monthly Expenses
401(k): $76
Health Insurance: $48 (plus a $6,500 out-of-pocket deductible, yikes)
Utilities: $65 on average for electricity and gas
Car: $166/month insurance, company covers gas
Cable & Internet: $180 including movie channels and DVR
Netflix: $9.99/month, and my brother and nephew use it free-of-charge
Amazon Prime: $99/year. My brother, nephew, and mother use my account at no charge
iCloud: $0.99 for extra storage
Cell Phone: $85 for my share in a dysfunctional family plan. (I'm on it with my brother, ex-sister-in-law, and her mother.)
Fitness: About $250 on workouts. I do not belong to a gym, but I purchase packages at a few regular studios for Pilates and Aerial plus drop-in classes at random places. I'm able to claim some of this on my taxes as continuing education.
