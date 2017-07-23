A Week In Brooklyn, NY, On A $100,000 Salary

All Other Monthly Expenses

401(k): $76

Health Insurance: $48 (plus a $6,500 out-of-pocket deductible, yikes)

Utilities: $65 on average for electricity and gas

Car: $166/month insurance, company covers gas

Cable & Internet: $180 including movie channels and DVR

Netflix: $9.99/month, and my brother and nephew use it free-of-charge

Amazon Prime: $99/year. My brother, nephew, and mother use my account at no charge

iCloud: $0.99 for extra storage

Cell Phone: $85 for my share in a dysfunctional family plan. (I'm on it with my brother, ex-sister-in-law, and her mother.)

Fitness: About $250 on workouts. I do not belong to a gym, but I purchase packages at a few regular studios for Pilates and Aerial plus drop-in classes at random places. I'm able to claim some of this on my taxes as continuing education.