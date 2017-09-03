A Week In Brooklyn, NY, On A $46,000 Salary

All Other Monthly Expenses

Phone: $35. I have a really cheap plan and phone that suck and probably aren't worth the savings based on the headaches I get as a result.

Medical: $0. My job covers medical insurance, which I'm super grateful for as a nonprofit employee. I opted out of vision and dental insurance as they would have been a bit more. I had an eye exam recently and go to a dentist that charges less for cleanings than the insurance would have cost.

Netflix: $10. My mom and brother use my account.

Spotify: $10. I got suckered in after the student deal, and it used to be a huge help on my subway commute.

Savings: $200 ($100 from each paycheck). I have a Roth IRA that I occasionally transfer money into, but in general, I have a big sum of savings that I use for trips, emergencies, and when I go over my monthly budget, etc.