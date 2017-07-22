A Week In Boston, MA, On A $127,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Today for Money Diaries Month: a private equity associate who makes $127,000 per year and spends it on La Croix in bulk.
Occupation: Associate
Industry: Private Equity
Age: 28
Location: Boston
Salary: $127,000, plus $100,000 bonus ($227,000 total)
Paycheck (2x/month): $3,100 after taxes and 401(k) deduction
Industry: Private Equity
Age: 28
Location: Boston
Salary: $127,000, plus $100,000 bonus ($227,000 total)
Paycheck (2x/month): $3,100 after taxes and 401(k) deduction
Monthly Expenses
Housing: $2,300 rent for a one-bedroom apartment that I love.
Loan Payments: None. I'm very lucky to have had my parents and grandparents pay for college. I have no other loans at this point.
Housing: $2,300 rent for a one-bedroom apartment that I love.
Loan Payments: None. I'm very lucky to have had my parents and grandparents pay for college. I have no other loans at this point.
All Other Monthly Expenses:
Gym Membership: $35
Online Personal Trainer/Coach: $155
Comcast Wi-Fi: $60.02. I don't pay for cable.
Gas & Electric: $60-$100, varying by month.
Netflix: $9.99
Hulu: $7.99
Spotify Family Plan: My dad foots the bill since he uses my Netflix and Hulu log-ins.
Phone Bill: $57. I am still on the family plan (it's cheaper for everyone!), and I transfer my share to my parents each month.
New York Times Sunday Delivery: $36. This also includes unlimited online access.
Recurring Charitable Donations: $120 to Planned Parenthood and the ACLU.
Roth 401(k): $645, deducted after tax.
T-Pass: $84.50, which work reimburses.
Gym Membership: $35
Online Personal Trainer/Coach: $155
Comcast Wi-Fi: $60.02. I don't pay for cable.
Gas & Electric: $60-$100, varying by month.
Netflix: $9.99
Hulu: $7.99
Spotify Family Plan: My dad foots the bill since he uses my Netflix and Hulu log-ins.
Phone Bill: $57. I am still on the family plan (it's cheaper for everyone!), and I transfer my share to my parents each month.
New York Times Sunday Delivery: $36. This also includes unlimited online access.
Recurring Charitable Donations: $120 to Planned Parenthood and the ACLU.
Roth 401(k): $645, deducted after tax.
T-Pass: $84.50, which work reimburses.