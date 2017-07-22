A Week In Boston, MA, On A $127,000 Salary

All Other Monthly Expenses:

Gym Membership: $35

Online Personal Trainer/Coach: $155

Comcast Wi-Fi: $60.02. I don't pay for cable.

Gas & Electric: $60-$100, varying by month.

Netflix: $9.99

Hulu: $7.99

Spotify Family Plan: My dad foots the bill since he uses my Netflix and Hulu log-ins.

Phone Bill: $57. I am still on the family plan (it's cheaper for everyone!), and I transfer my share to my parents each month.

New York Times Sunday Delivery: $36. This also includes unlimited online access.

Recurring Charitable Donations: $120 to Planned Parenthood and the ACLU.

Roth 401(k): $645, deducted after tax.

T-Pass: $84.50, which work reimburses.