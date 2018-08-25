6 p.m. — Time for cocktail hour and dinner. My mom asks if my boyfriend and I can cook, so we throw turkey burgers on the grill and I make a salad. As we're grilling, we review our spending for the week and my boyfriend Venmo requests me for groceries he bought as well as some toiletries I needed that he picked up for me at Target ($50). The six of us enjoy dinner with a great view of the ocean. Once my grandparents retire to bed, my mom, brother, and I hang out in the kitchen catching up and making plans to see each other again. $50