A Week In Birmingham, AL, On A $38,500 Salary

All Other Monthly Expenses:

Health Insurance: None. I'm on my parents' plan for now. I recently switched jobs, and my old job paid for my insurance 100%. So, I'm waiting until I turn 26 to do that again.

Car Insurance: None. My parents generously still pay for this, but I will be taking it over soon.

Netflix: None. My BF and I use his parents' account.

Hulu: None. Boyfriend pays.

HBO GO & Cable Login: My boyfriend and I use our friends' accounts.

Savings: $200

Cell Phone: None. On my parents' plan.

401(k): None. I'm not eligible for my company's plan yet. I recently opened a rollover IRA, and will put my old 401(k) into this and start contributing to it.