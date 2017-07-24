A Week In Birmingham, AL, On A $38,500 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Today for Money Diaries Month: a manager who makes $38,500 per year and spends it on "nothing in particular."
Occupation: Service Manager
Industry: Tech
Age: 24
Location: Birmingham, AL
Salary: $38,500
Paycheck (Biweekly): $1,150
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: $1,170 (including water). My share is $470 and my boyfriend pays $700.
Car Payment: $235
Student Loans: $170
All Other Monthly Expenses:
Health Insurance: None. I'm on my parents' plan for now. I recently switched jobs, and my old job paid for my insurance 100%. So, I'm waiting until I turn 26 to do that again.
Car Insurance: None. My parents generously still pay for this, but I will be taking it over soon.
Netflix: None. My BF and I use his parents' account.
Hulu: None. Boyfriend pays.
HBO GO & Cable Login: My boyfriend and I use our friends' accounts.
Savings: $200
Cell Phone: None. On my parents' plan.
401(k): None. I'm not eligible for my company's plan yet. I recently opened a rollover IRA, and will put my old 401(k) into this and start contributing to it.
