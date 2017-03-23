A Week In Austin, TX On A $35,000 Salary

4:3o p.m. — After dropping that chunk of change, I'm feeling bad about not standing my ground against the gym that wouldn't refund me. I know I should have been firmer about needing a refund the last time I spoke to them, but I can be a total pushover about that sort of thing — after all, it was my mistake. It just would have been nice to spend that refund on an activity I actually want to do. I've been really anxious about my savings lately because I wrecked it with this move and it's going to take a long time to get it back to a comfortable place. Then I remember that I haven't done my taxes yet, and since I made $60,000 less in 2016 than I did in 2015 (ouch, I know), there's a chance I'll get a decent refund. Well, here's to making a bunch of huge, life-changing choices right before you turn 30!