11:15 a.m. — I pick up R. from home so we can go grocery shopping, I ask him to bring me a cup of coffee to pair with my handy granola bar I left in my car. Ever since we started going to Aldi, we have not looked back — it is SO CHEAP! Unfortunately, the produce section is not always on point and there's no kale or good apples today, so I'll get produce at another store later. We get salad stuff, sandwich stuff, eggs, almond milk, bagels, cream cheese, frozen fruits for smoothies, and more. There's a bunch of extra stuff we splurge on this week, so it ends up costing a little extra today. But we always split it, so it's not too terrible. Once we get home, R. goes to work and I make cinnamon rolls I forgot were in the fridge. Then I shower and settle in to watch more of the Christiane Amanpour series I started yesterday. $41.20