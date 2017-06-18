A Week In Albany, NY, On A $56,097 Salary

Monthly Expenses

Rent: $850, including utilities. I rent the top floor of a house in a suburb of Albany County.

Car Insurance: $201 every three months

Cell Phone: $70

Netflix: $9.99

Loans: $225 to $450. My dad took out a home equity loan to pay off my student loans because the interest rate is cheaper. My regular monthly payments are $225, but I try to pay $450 each month to pay the loan off faster. I am on track to pay it off in five years instead of 10.

Personal Training: $299 for a 10-pack

Savings: ~$200