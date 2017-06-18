A Week In Albany, NY, On A $56,097 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
This week: a criminal justice program rep who makes $56,097 per year and spends some of it on a new tattoo and an E-ZPass.
Occupation: Criminal Justice Program Representative
Industry: Public Safety (State Government)
Age: 26
Location: Albany, New York
Salary: $56,097
Paycheck (Bi-weekly): $1,386.61
Industry: Public Safety (State Government)
Age: 26
Location: Albany, New York
Salary: $56,097
Paycheck (Bi-weekly): $1,386.61
Monthly Expenses
Rent: $850, including utilities. I rent the top floor of a house in a suburb of Albany County.
Car Insurance: $201 every three months
Cell Phone: $70
Netflix: $9.99
Loans: $225 to $450. My dad took out a home equity loan to pay off my student loans because the interest rate is cheaper. My regular monthly payments are $225, but I try to pay $450 each month to pay the loan off faster. I am on track to pay it off in five years instead of 10.
Personal Training: $299 for a 10-pack
Savings: ~$200
Rent: $850, including utilities. I rent the top floor of a house in a suburb of Albany County.
Car Insurance: $201 every three months
Cell Phone: $70
Netflix: $9.99
Loans: $225 to $450. My dad took out a home equity loan to pay off my student loans because the interest rate is cheaper. My regular monthly payments are $225, but I try to pay $450 each month to pay the loan off faster. I am on track to pay it off in five years instead of 10.
Personal Training: $299 for a 10-pack
Savings: ~$200
All Other Monthly Expenses
403(b) Pre-Tax Deductions (bi-weekly):
Deferred Comp: $40.69
Health Insurance: $52.55
Pension: $64.55
403(b) Pre-Tax Deductions (bi-weekly):
Deferred Comp: $40.69
Health Insurance: $52.55
Pension: $64.55
Post-Tax Deductions (bi-weekly):
Union Dues: $19.36
Parking: $13.46
Union Dues: $19.36
Parking: $13.46