A Week In Brooklyn On A $26,000 Salary

Money Diaries , where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. But we realize that money — and how we spend it — affects everyone's lives, regardless of gender identity. So we decided to start asking millennials of any gender to see how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today, a trans man in Brooklyn, visiting his partner in New Jersey and celebrating a few extra meal-plan dollars.Higher Education (Admissions Assistant)21Brooklyn, NY (home); New York, NY (work)$26,000 yearly$801.40 per paycheck, 2x a month$600 (we rent out the living room to the third roommate to keep it affordable)Currently not paying loans (still a student), but I am paying back an overdue bill I had at my university from before I started working there full time. Minimum of $100 a month, but I try to pay $250 monthly.$40 on average$25-30 added to MetroCard every week$60$60 taken from paycheck$10.45 monthly$900 in savings currently. I put in between $25 and $50 in savings monthly.Small 403(b) from work. I put 5% of my paycheck towards it.