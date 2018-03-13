Money Diaries Is Getting A Few Upgrades!

It’s been more than two years since we launched Money Diaries on Refinery29. We had no idea when we first published A Week In NYC On A $65,000 Salary that the series would take on a life of its own. A lot has changed since then — our first OP didn’t even tell us how much she spends on her cell phone (maybe she relied on mom and dad?) — and we’re excited for even more changes in 2018.
You might have already noticed some of them. In January, we launched Your Spending In Your State, where we’re publishing a new diary from a different state every week this year.
In February, we started publishing diaries seven days a week. (We know, we know: FINALLY!) We also hired a new team member, Anabel Pasarow. Maybe you’ve seen her hanging out in the comments? She’s a Money Diaries superfan, and we’re thrilled to have her on board. We hope she’ll become your go-to for all Money Diaries related questions and concerns. Is there something you need? Anabel is here to help.
Maybe the most exciting news? Today, we’re introducing a new annotation tool that we hope will make Money Diaries an even better experience for our readers. This tool lets us add even more details to the Money Diaries, as well as offering financial tips, tricks, and hacks you might want to check out.
All of this was made possible thanks to our new partnership with Intuit. (You’ve probably seen the banners and ads on the Diaries.) Intuit is a great fit for us. As a company, they support many of the issues that we talk about in our Work & Money coverage, from gender diversity in leadership roles to equal pay for equal work. Beyond that, they believe in helping people find their own version of prosperity. It starts with their finances, and they have a bunch of different products (Mint, TurboTax, Turbo, QuickBooks) to help you with your money. We’re excited to be working with them, and you can use the space below to let us know what bells and whistles you’d like to see next on Money Diaries.
