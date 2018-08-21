Money Diaries doesn't just give readers a peek into the spending habits of millennial women across the world. We can always count on diarists to keep us up-to-date on the latest in exercise trends (climbing, anyone?), the hottest true crime podcasts, and some good ol' meal planning inspo. But just as integral to Money Diaries culture (and perhaps most often honed in on in the comments section) are the dates the diarists go on — be they of Tinder origin, one-night stands, or covert coworker commingling after hours.