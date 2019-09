There was the OP from Chicago who had only been dating a guy for two weeks when he invited her to his sister's wedding, the grad student in Sydney who went skinny dipping at night with her new British fling, and the engineer in Denver who went on four dates in seven days (two in the same evening!). In every case, readers wanted a post-diary update — so we decided to follow up with some of our favorite diarists to check in on their relationship statuses.