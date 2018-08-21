Money Diaries doesn't just give readers a peek into the spending habits of millennial women across the world. We can always count on diarists to keep us up-to-date on the latest in exercise trends (climbing, anyone?), the hottest true crime podcasts, and some good ol' meal planning inspo. But just as integral to Money Diaries culture (and perhaps most often honed in on in the comments section) are the dates the diarists go on — be they of Tinder origin, one-night stands, or covert coworker commingling after hours.
There was the OP from Chicago who had only been dating a guy for two weeks when he invited her to his sister's wedding, the grad student in Sydney who went skinny dipping at night with her new British fling, and the engineer in Denver who went on four dates in seven days (two in the same evening!). In every case, readers wanted a post-diary update — so we decided to follow up with some of our favorite diarists to check in on their relationship statuses.