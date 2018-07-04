A Week In Denver, CO, On An $85,000 Salary

Monthly Expenses

Mortgage, Insurance & Property Tax: $820 (The total is 1,670, but I currently have a roommate who pays $850)

Car Loan Payment: $375 (My parents loaned me the remainder I needed to pay cash for my new car since interest rates were so high, so my payment goes to them. We agreed I'll pay off their loan in three years, though I'm going to do it sooner.)

Medical Insurance: $34.12

Dental Insurance: $4.46

HSA: $50

Identity Theft Protection: $14.99

Life Insurance: $12.35

Pension: 8% of salary (My employer contributes 11.5%.)

457(b): $50 (but I need to up it)

Transit: $10 (My employer heavily subsidizes the EcoPass to promote multi-modal transportation, so I can go anywhere with this.)

Car Insurance: $100

Gym: $25

Cell Phone: $53

Cable, Internet & Netflix: $82

Electric & Water: ~$100 (roomie pays half)

Savings: $500-800 (depending on extra income)