Winter may have officially started in December, but it feels like it just really kicked in. Temps have gone frigid, we've broken out our heavy-duty cold-weather gear, and our skin feels like it's been tightened two sizes. Dryness, cracks, dehydration, it's all happening. (If you live in Miami, L.A., or anywhere out of the winter warpath, this may not apply — but can we come visit?)
Beyond the falling thermostat, the wind, the low humidity, and the blaring heat inside most offices make winter the harshest season on our skin. But there are plenty of things you can do to restore some of that much-needed, skin-softening moisture. Ahead, we tapped some skin-care professionals to get tips and product recommendations that will give us the mid-winter pick-me-up our parched faces, bods, and scalps are craving.
