11 Gadgets You NEED To Have In Your Kitchen

Though you may covet the sea-foam-green Kitchen Aid stand mixer, truth be told, it won’t fit in your kitchen. When you're apartment hunting, kitchens are often the first thing to get sacrificed in favor of any semblance of a living room or closets. You can always make do with a tiny kitchen, after all, but not a "bedroom" if it doesn't actually fit a bed. Who needs more than a foot of counter space, anyways? It's not like you're a professional chef.
Embrace your pint-sized workspace with these adorable yet completely functional mini gadgets. If you're cooking for one or two, there's rarely ever the need to go full-sized.
Embrace your pint-sized workspace with these adorable yet completely functional mini gadgets. If you're cooking for one or two, there's rarely ever the need to go full-sized.