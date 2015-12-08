In the age of Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter, and Instagram, there are few things millennials are uncomfortable sharing with strangers. Except for one: their Google search history.
In a new survey by Capital One, millennials answered questions about their spending and saving habits, and how social media and technology should play a role in budgeting. About 58% of millennials in the survey said that they would rather post a photo of their paycheck on Instagram than share their Google search history on Facebook (which is probably a sign that their search history is pretty embarrassing). The survey was completed with the help of Google Consumer Surveys, and included 1,453 respondents.
This could mean our generation thinks sharing our salaries with others, or talking about our incomes, isn't a big deal — and that could be a very good thing. Many experts think that an increase in salary transparency could help close the wage gap between men and women.
In addition to their openness about money, millennials are pretty comfortable with Facebook managing their spending accounts: 45% said they would use the social network to access and manage their money. Another 21% said they would opt for a very futuristic retina scan as a password option to access their financial accounts, à la Minority Report. And apparently, quite a few were also open to using emojis for passwords, which says everything about 2015.
But don't mistake this for blind reliance on technology. When asked what they would do after discovering a bank error at 2 a.m., 43% said they would want to talk to a human being right away.
If there's one overarching theme from Capital One's findings, it's millennials' emphasis on frugality. Given the economic climate, millennials seem wary of spending. When asked what they would do with a $100-cash holiday gift, 40% said they would use it to increase their savings balance. The top financial goal for 55% is “not living paycheck to paycheck.” And more than a quarter said that establishing a solid nest egg would give them the biggest feeling of accomplishment.
So yes, millennials don't mind telling you how much money they have. But don't expect them to be spending it mindlessly.
