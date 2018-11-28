Miley Cyrus Teases Powerful New Song With 9 Mini Videos

With only a day to go before the big reveal, Miley Cyrus has released teasers on her Instagram for her new song, “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart.” And from the look of the mini videos posted to her page, this collaboration with musician and producer Mark Ronson promises to deliver both a provocative and powerful message.
The highly anticipated song and its accompanying visuals come after months of Cyrus keeping a low profile and wiping her Instagram clean — a 2018 symbol of exciting new projects to come. Fans first started speculating that new music was on the horizon after the singer posted a video of a disco ball in the shape of a broken heart on November 26. Ronson posted the same video on his Instagram with the caption, “the heartbreak era is coming….sooner than u think #featuring?”
Cyrus has since revealed eight new videos, spelling out the song title “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart.” Each clip features the same snippet of the song — a melancholic swell of strings that sound slightly distorted.
In one video, there is what appears to be a red-hued, dingy-looking strip club, and as the camera zooms in, we see that two priests are staring fascinated at the nearly naked women dancing in front of them.
Another is set at a gun range, where two young girls admire the shots they’ve taken at blacked-out images of girls who look their same age.
Another centers around a rally, where the camera pans over a crowd of people holding up what seem like protest signs. One reads “all or nothing,” and another reads “fight for Miley.”
Whatever it is, Cyrus will make the reveal Thursday, November 29. Nothing hurts like a 24-hour wait after a fun teaser!
