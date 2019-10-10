Justin & Hailey. & Miley & Cody. Those four might be hanging out real soon if Justin Bieber gets his way. It appears that Bieber is trying to make a double date with Miley Cyrus happen. And he's doing it by sliding into her new boyfriend Cody Simpson's comments.
Shortly after Cyrus and Simpson became Instagram official, the newly-married pop star decided to shoot his shot. "Your body is a wonderland," Bieber commented on Simpson's shirtless Instagram photo, before asking, "Double date?”
Don't worry, Simpson didn't ghost the Biebz. "Text me," he wrote. Oh, to be on that double-date planning text thread. Seriously, what kind of date do these four go on? Do they go clubbing or out to dinner? Do they spend a quiet night playing board games? More importantly, can they live-stream it on their Insta Stories?
Unfortunately, this date might have to wait while Cyrus recovers from tonsillitis, which led to her recent hospitalization. But no need to feel too sorry for her. She seems perfectly happy receiving some much-needed TLC from her new beau.
