Story from Cooking Tips

10 Foods You Can Make In A Microwave If You Still Live Like A College Student

Marshall Bright
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photographed by Alexandra Gavillet.
Pardon us the hyperbole, but the microwave is nothing short of a miracle worker; it can heat up frozen burritos in minutes and warm instant oatmeal with the push of a button. In short, it is second to none when you're low on time and ready to eat.
But while we're used to microwaving certain foods like leftovers, there's a whole world of zap-friendly foods you might not have tried. Plus, for those of us who work away from home, microwaves are often the one and only way to heat up food at the office.
Ahead, 10 foods you can microwave at your office, in your dorm, or at home if preheating the oven is doing too much.
Related Stories
These No-Bake Treats Are Summer Dessert Goals
Microwave Mug Desserts Every Lazy Girl Needs
How To Build A Dorm Room Pantry

More from Food & Drinks

R29 Original Series