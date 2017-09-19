Pardon the hyperbole, but the microwave is nothing short of a miracle worker; it can heat up frozen pizzas in minutes and warm instant porridge with the push of a button. In short, it is second to none when you're low on time and ready to eat.
But while we're used to microwaving certain foods like leftovers, there's a whole world of zap-friendly foods you might not have tried. Plus, for those of us who work away from home, microwaves are often the one and only way to heat up food at the office.
Ahead, 10 foods you can microwave at your office, in your dorm, or at home if preheating the oven is doing too much.