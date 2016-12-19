The Non-Apologist's Guide To Cheesy Holiday Accessories

Ray Lowe
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
When it comes to the holidays, the rule of thumb happens to be bigger and bolder. Why else would the world be so obsessed with gawking at 100-feet tall Christmas trees and watching neighbors duke it out via over-the-top light displays? With so much infectious cheer in the air, it's basically a faux pas to be a Scrooge this time of the year — so why not give into temptation and embrace all the cheesy, seasonal excitement (and style) the holidays have to offer?

Though wearing a full Santa suit is best left to mall professionals, there are other ways to show just how much you love "the most wonderful time of the year." From a New Year's Eve-ready confetti clutch to sneakers complete with a present-worthy bow, we've rounded up some of the most fun, quirky, and totally unapologetic holiday accessories to wear over the next few weeks.

More from Shopping