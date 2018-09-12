The Natural Deodorant With The 13,000-Person Waitlist Is Finally Back

According to Megababe's website, the product has a five-star rating, with comments ranging from, "It just works," to "Rosy Pits is a life changer." One customer wrote, "I love this deodorant. The smell is great but not too strong (I’m fairly sensitive to smells) and it actually works," while another said, "I haven’t smelled a day since using it for 2 months now in all conditions — nervous sweats, workout sweats, humidity sweats, it cures all! I tell anyone and everyone about it, let’s just get it back in stock."